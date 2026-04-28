Asiedu Nketia’s nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour hailed as boost for grassroots engagement and national unity

Audio By Carbonatix
The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Bonaba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, has commended efforts by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to deepen grassroots engagement and strengthen ties between political leadership and traditional authorities.
Mr Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as “General Mosquito”, visited the Bongo Palace as part of his nationwide “Thank You” tour, aimed at appreciating traditional leaders, party supporters and communities for their role in the country’s democratic process.
Speaking during the visit, the Paramount Chief described the tour as an important step towards fostering closer collaboration between political actors and local communities, noting that such engagements help reinforce public confidence in leadership.
He observed that visits of this nature provide an opportunity for leaders to reconnect with the grassroots, understand local concerns and promote inclusiveness in governance.
The Chief also highlighted the importance of sustained interaction between political leaders and traditional institutions, saying it contributes to peacebuilding and national cohesion.
The visit, he noted, reflects a broader commitment to acknowledging the role of citizens in shaping Ghana’s democratic journey.
Responding, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the tour was intended to recognise the contribution of Ghanaians across all regions and reaffirm the party’s commitment to remaining accessible and responsive to the people.
He stressed that leadership must be rooted in service and engagement, adding that the exercise provides an avenue to listen, learn and strengthen relationships with communities.
The NDC Chairman said the initiative also seeks to promote unity and appreciation across political and traditional structures, which remain key pillars of national development.
The ongoing tour, which has taken him to several regions, is being viewed as an effort to reinforce grassroots participation and encourage continued collaboration between leadership and citizens.
Mr Asiedu Nketia was accompanied by regional party executives and other officials, who joined him in engaging traditional leaders during the visit. The event concluded with prayers by elders of the Bongo Traditional Area for peace and continued development.
Latest Stories
-
Sanitation crisis hits Nungua pre-school, enrollment drops to four
5 minutes
-
Two killed, five injured in fatal crash at Third Ridge, Cape Coast
9 minutes
-
Probe fires at state institutions; expose any sabotage — Asiedu Nketia
17 minutes
-
Amelley Djosu: Dear comedians, the headliner should not be the weakest link
46 minutes
-
King to attend White House ceremony with Trump ahead of speech to Congress
54 minutes
-
“I had no childhood dreams” — Dr Adutwum reflects on humble beginnings and education journey
55 minutes
-
Volta Region receives 900 Laptops for rollout of One Million Coders Programme
58 minutes
-
Security agencies, assembly lead clean-up exercise in Winneba ahead of Aboakyer Festival
1 hour
-
Dr Kojo Opoku Aidoo
1 hour
-
Asiedu Nketia’s nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour hailed as boost for grassroots engagement and national unity
1 hour
-
I was a victim of my own success – RNAQ blames wealth for marriage breakdown
1 hour
-
Confront audit infractions with honesty—Accountant-General to public sector accountants
1 hour
-
Daniel Gaspar appointed Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer ahead of 2026 World Cup
1 hour
-
Braggadocious statements, tearful apologies
1 hour
-
GMet warns of thunderstorms, strong winds across five regions
1 hour