Concerned Patriots of Ahafo Ano North injuncts NPP polling station elections

A group calling itself Concerned Patriots of Ahafo Ano North Constituency says the NPP is losing its grip in the constituency due to irregularities in the conduct of polling station elections after placing a court injunction on any processes to elect subsequent party officers.

They say that until elections in outstanding twenty-three polling stations are lawfully conducted, the group will fight to halt all subsequent elections.

An electoral area communications officer, Ayisi Asare Awuah, says the decision to seek resolution in court has become necessary since all party mechanisms to resolve the matter have proven futile.

The aggrieved party members are asking the court to declare the failure to conduct elections in the outstanding twenty-three out of the 139 polling stations unlawful and unjustified.

They also want the court to direct that the polling station elections be conducted before any subsequent constituency election.

It is further stated that the court should issue an order for the removal of the representative of the regional executives for the elections and order that the elections be conducted in accordance with the party regulations.

According to the group, some persons affected by the disregard for the party’s election regulations have defected to other political groupings.

They believe such a move will affect the fortunes of the party in subsequent elections in the constituency.

The NPP MP for the area, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, won the seat by about 120 votes, a result that was contested by the NDC aspirant, Kwasi Adusei.

At a press conference, the patriots indicated that some guidelines for the conduct of the elections were breached, from the release of nomination forms through to the conduct of the elections.

They accused the constituency executives and the representative of the regional executives of ignoring the vetting process and the notice of poll for the election.

According to the group, the anomalies were reported to the elections committee, which ignored them.

“They ignored us when we drew their attention, but we thought it was just because the process was still early,” Ayisi Asare Awuah told JoyNews.

He argued that the register used for the election in some of the areas was falsified to favour some people.

“Some persons were bused from a different constituency to participate in our elections. They moved to various polling stations to choose our leaders for us,” he claimed.

According to the Concerned Ahafo Patriots, attempts by some party members to resist the irregularities resulted in disturbances, leading to injuries.

Vehicles of some party members were damaged, a matter which was referred to the police.

Already, a petition to the constituency, regional, and national executives of the party is yet to receive any action.

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