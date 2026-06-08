DENSTAR project: Global consortium launches €11m dengue vaccine initiative for Africa

Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo

A major international research consortium has launched a €11.09 million project aimed at accelerating the development, evaluation and regulatory approval of a promising dengue vaccine for use in sub-Saharan Africa, where the mosquito-borne disease is becoming an increasing public health concern.

The project, known as the Dengue Efficacy and Safety Trial in African Region (DENSTAR), brings together leading institutions from Africa, Europe, Asia and North America to generate critical scientific evidence needed to support the licensure and widespread deployment of a next-generation dengue vaccine across the continent.

The four-year initiative, which commenced on June 1, 2026, is coordinated by the Sclavo Vaccines Association (SVA) of Italy and is funded through the European Union-supported Global Health EDCTP3 Joint Undertaking programme.

Among the key partners is the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, which will play a central role in the scientific and clinical implementation of the project.

Addressing a growing health threat

Dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by infected mosquitoes, affects millions of people globally each year. While traditionally associated with parts of Asia and Latin America, public health experts warn that changing climatic conditions, rapid urbanisation and expanding mosquito habitats are increasing the risk of dengue outbreaks in Africa.

The DENSTAR project seeks to address that challenge by advancing the development of DengiAll, a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to provide protection against all four dengue virus serotypes.

Researchers say the project will fill important knowledge gaps by evaluating the vaccine's effectiveness against Dengue Virus Serotype 4 (DENV-4) using Controlled Human Infection Models (CHIMs), an area where no vaccine has yet demonstrated confirmed protection.

The findings are expected to strengthen scientific evidence supporting the vaccine's safety and efficacy while boosting public confidence in future immunisation programmes.

Vaccine advantages

According to the consortium, the vaccine offers several advantages that could make it particularly suitable for large-scale use in low- and middle-income countries.

Unlike some existing dengue vaccines, DengiAll requires only a single dose and does not require prior serological testing before administration. Researchers also describe it as cost-efficient to manufacture and suitable for large-scale deployment and technology transfer, making it a potentially practical solution for broad and equitable immunisation programmes.

Strengthening global partnerships

The DENSTAR consortium comprises leading academic institutions, vaccine manufacturers, public health organisations and research centres from across the world.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Deputy Rector of the University of Siena, Chief Scientific Officer of SVA and DENSTAR Coordinator, Prof. Donata Medaglini, said the project represented a unique collaboration of global expertise in vaccine research, development and clinical trials.

“DENSTAR is a unique consortium that concentrates international excellence in vaccine research, development, manufacture, and clinical trials. By uniting top experts from academia, industry, and non-profit organisations, we are forging a true public-private partnership to bridge critical gaps in dengue prevention,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the project would facilitate the eventual licensure of DengiAll in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions where dengue remains a growing public health threat.

KNUST highlights rising dengue burden

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo, who is also Professor of Epidemiology and Global Health at the university's School of Public Health and Scientific Project Lead of DENSTAR, warned that dengue infections were becoming increasingly common across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Dengue infections can range from mild to potentially fatal in the most severe cases. It is becoming more common in sub-Saharan Africa, driven primarily by climate change,” he said.

He explained that the project's central objective was to advance the vaccine through immunobridging studies and controlled human infection model trials to support its regulatory approval in Africa.

“The primary challenge of the DENSTAR project is to advance a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine through immunobridging and controlled human infection model studies to enable its licensure in sub-Saharan Africa, where dengue infections have become more common,” he added.

Long-term public health impact

The Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biotec Limited, Dr. Khalid Ali Syed, said the project was expected to generate long-lasting benefits for global public health.

“The project efforts are expected to have a lasting impact on global health, extending beyond the project's immediate scope and duration by reducing the dengue burden, improving quality of life, alleviating pressure on health systems, and upholding the universal right to a healthy, productive life,” he said.

Building African research capacity

Beyond vaccine development, DENSTAR also aims to strengthen research and clinical trial capacity across Africa.

According to Prof. Till Bärnighausen, Director of the Heidelberg Institute for Global Health (HIGH), and Dr. Florian Marks, Deputy Director General of the Epidemiology, Public Health and Impact Unit at the International Vaccine Institute, the project will support training opportunities for Master of Public Health and PhD students while enhancing the readiness of African research centres to conduct high-quality clinical trials.

They noted that the initiative would help build locally led scientific expertise and sustainable research infrastructure that would continue to benefit participating countries long after the project's completion.

Participating institutions

The DENSTAR consortium includes institutions from Italy, India, Ghana, Germany, the United States, South Korea, Gabon, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Key partners include KNUST, Johns Hopkins University, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the International Vaccine Institute, the Centre de Recherches Médicales de Lambaréné in Gabon, and Mozambique's National Institute of Health, among others.

Researchers believe the project could mark an important step towards providing Africa with an effective, accessible and affordable dengue vaccine at a time when the disease is emerging as a growing threat across the continent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.