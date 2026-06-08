Academic City’s Dr Lucy Agyepong honoured at 2026 Ghana Women of the Year Awards

The Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Academic City University, Dr Lucy Agyepong, has been honoured with the Excellence in Education Award at the 2026 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

This is in recognition of her outstanding contribution to higher education, institutional development and youth empowerment in Ghana.

Dr Agyepong was among twelve distinguished women honoured across various sectors, including governance, public service, business, humanitarian work, creative arts and entrepreneurship.

The Women of the Year Honours celebrate outstanding Ghanaian women whose leadership, innovation and service continue to shape industries, influence communities and contribute to national development.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Agyepong said, “Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and building prosperous societies.

"This award is not only a personal milestone but also a tribute to the many educators, mentors and young people whose commitment to excellence continues to inspire positive change every day".

According to her, the recognition would further strengthen her commitment to advancing access to quality education and creating opportunities for young people to thrive.

"Our responsibility as educators goes beyond the classroom. We must nurture leaders, innovators and problem-solvers who will contribute meaningfully to Ghana, Africa and the world.

"I remain committed to championing initiatives that empower the next generation to realise their full potential," she stated.

The ceremony also recognised several prominent women for their exceptional contributions to national development.

Among the awardees were Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, honoured for Excellence in Governance; Matilda Asante-Asiedu, named Corporate Personality of the Year; COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, who received the Excellence in Public Service Award; and renowned filmmaker Scilla Owusu, who was honoured for Excellence in Creative Arts.

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, received a Special Recognition Honour for her trailblazing leadership and contribution to women's empowerment across Africa.

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours continues to serve as a platform for celebrating women whose resilience, innovation and leadership are transforming communities and inspiring future generations.

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