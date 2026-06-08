TEIN-KsTU lists Mahama government interventions easing tertiary student financial burden

The Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) says recent education-related interventions under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration are easing financial pressure on tertiary students across the country.

The group made the remarks during a freshers’ orientation and welcoming ceremony for new students, where it outlined what it described as key policy gains benefiting students.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, TEIN-KsTU President Abigail Amenyah pointed to the “No-Academic-Fee” policy as one of the most significant interventions, saying it has reduced the burden of upfront payments required at the start of each academic semester.

She explained that the policy has helped many students avoid deferrals and withdrawal from school due to financial difficulties.

Abigail also praised reforms within the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), noting that the expanded SLTF Plus programme has improved disbursement efficiency and widened access to financial support for students in need.

“For many years, financial constraints prevented a large number of Ghanaians from pursuing tertiary education. However, following the NDC government’s introduction of the ‘No Fee Stress’ initiative, which fully covers the academic fees of all first-year students, tertiary enrollment has seen a significant boost,” she said.

She added that the reforms are improving access and retention, describing the changes as a major relief for students navigating higher education.

The TEIN-KsTU President further highlighted the Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) initiative, which she said covers full tuition and academic fees for students with disabilities from first year through graduation.

According to her, the initiative promotes inclusivity and ensures that students with disabilities are able to complete their education without financial interruption.

“These interventions show the administration is listening. They are directly easing both the financial and academic strain that has affected student performance and retention in recent years,” she said.

She added that students have benefited more under the current administration compared to previous years, expressing confidence in continued support for tertiary education policies.

Guest of Honour and Ashanti Regional Organiser of the NDC, Emmanuel Reagan Fynn, also commended TEIN members, urging them to actively promote government policies within their institutions while maintaining focus on their studies.

He noted that political engagement should not distract students from academic success, which remains the primary goal of tertiary education.

The event formed part of TEIN-KsTU’s efforts to introduce fresh students to its activities and encourage participation in student advocacy and political engagement on campus.

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