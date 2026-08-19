I’m not afraid of any intimidating tactics – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at critics

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, says he is not intimidated by criticism or threats over his work and remains focused on serving Ghana.
Mr Gyamfi made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in response to a question about whether he was becoming nervous amid mounting attacks against him.
He described some of the statements directed at him as reckless and lacking substance, saying he regarded them more as comic relief than serious threats.
“So you see, such statements are reckless,” he said.
“They are what I call the fanciful effusions of a palm wine bar. You take it as comic relief. And it is very sad.”
Mr Gyamfi also criticised what he described as a decline in the quality of parliamentary debate, comparing the current occupant of the Minority Leader’s position with former holders of the seat whom he said were known for their depth, substance and commanding contributions.
He cited former parliamentarians J.H. Mensah, Papa Owusu-Ankomah and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as examples of the standard he believed the office had previously represented.
“This is somebody occupying a seat once occupied by the venerable J.H. Mensah, the venerable Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu,” he said.
“Look at the depth and the substance of these personalities. When they rose to speak in Parliament, look at their commanding [contributions].”
Mr Gyamfi accused the current Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, of lowering that standard through what he described as noisy and poorly researched commentary.
“And look at how this seat has now been sold, bastardised and depraved by a noisemaker who cannot even read and research and get his facts right,” he said.
Despite the criticism and what he described as attempts to intimidate him, Mr Gyamfi said he remained unperturbed and was prepared to face whatever consequences might arise from his work.
“So I will go to prison in his brain, and I will have onerous jail terms in his brain,” he said.
He maintained that his actions were driven by a commitment to national service rather than personal or political considerations, saying the record of his work would ultimately determine how he was judged.
“I’m not afraid of any intimidating tactics because we are serving Ghana in good conscience, and our results and posterity will speak for us,” Mr Gyamfi said.
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