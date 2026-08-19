Ghana enters Phase 2 of IAEA nuclear power programme – Lands Minister

Ghana has formally entered Phase Two of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Milestone Approach for developing nuclear power infrastructure, marking a significant step in the country’s long-standing ambition to introduce nuclear energy into its power generation mix.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah made the announcement when he delivered a speech at the US-Africa Nuclear Summit.

He said Ghana had moved beyond the stage of merely aspiring to develop nuclear power, with several critical components of the programme now at an advanced stage.

“Ghana has formally entered Phase Two of the International Atomic Energies Agency's milestone approach for developing nuclear power infrastructure, detailed sites studies, institutional strengthening, stakeholder engagement, and engagement with technology vendors are all far advanced.”

According to Mr Buah, the development demonstrates the progress Ghana has made in preparing the institutional and regulatory foundations required to establish a nuclear power programme.

Speaking on behalf of the President, he said the country's nuclear ambition, although interrupted over the years, had remained alive and was reactivated in 2012 under the then President John Mahama.

“That ambition or that vision was interrupted, but did not die.”

Mr Buah said President Mahama, during his first term in office, directed the reactivation of Ghana's nuclear power programme, a process that was subsequently supported by constitutional and legislative reforms.

The process culminated in the passage of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority Act, 2015 (Act 895), which established the regulatory framework for Ghana's nuclear sector.

He noted that successive governments had contributed to advancing the national nuclear agenda, bringing Ghana to its current stage.

“And today Ghana has moved beyond aspiration. We are prepared, and so when we state that Ghana is ready, I'm here to emphasize we are truly ready. We are ready.”

While highlighting Ghana's progress, the Lands Minister said the country's nuclear ambitions must not focus solely on the construction of nuclear facilities.

He said the success of the programme would depend significantly on the availability of qualified Ghanaian and African professionals capable of designing, operating, regulating and sustaining the infrastructure.

“The nuclear program is not simply a reactor; it is the people.”

He said the IAEA recognises human resource development as one of the 19 infrastructure issues essential to establishing a successful nuclear power programme.

Mr Buah therefore called for simultaneous investment in physical infrastructure and human capacity.

“We therefore cannot build the physical infrastructure today and hope to find the people tomorrow. We must build both now.”

He said Africa's youthful population provides an opportunity to develop a strong pool of scientists, engineers, technicians, regulators, researchers and entrepreneurs who can drive the continent's nuclear future.

He called for greater investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, as well as stronger universities, research institutions and postgraduate programmes.

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