Ghana’s mineral resources must benefit host communities – Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, says Ghana’s mineral resources must generate tangible benefits for communities where mining activities take place.

He said the overall outcome of mining activities across the country should be reflected in the development of host communities and contribute to the broader development goals of Ghana.

The Minister made the remarks when a delegation from the North East Region paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The engagement was aimed at exploring ways to streamline mining activities in the region and unlock its mineral potential.

“Mineral resources must benefit the people there where the mining is taking place,” Mr Kofi-Buah said.

Mining reforms

The Minister said the government's broader reforms in the mining sector are intended to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and governance of Ghana's mineral resources.

He said the administration of President John Dramani Mahama was introducing policies and programmes to ensure that the country's mineral wealth is managed in a way that delivers greater value to Ghanaians.

Mr Kofi-Buah also highlighted proposed changes to the prospecting and licensing regime, saying the practice of allowing a licence holder to prospect for as long as 30 years must give way to a system that creates opportunities for better-prepared investors.

“That’s the new way forward,” he said.

He welcomed the initiative by the overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, to engage government on developing the region's mining potential.

The delegation, led by the first elder of the Nayiri's Palace, John Wuni Gruma, held discussions with the Ministry and the Minerals Commission on how to position the North East as a viable mining zone while ensuring that activities are properly regulated.

Mr Kofi-Buah said he was hopeful the engagement would lead to a lasting partnership between the region and government.

“I pray that this discussion will lead to a long term and lasting relationship,” he said.

“You want us to work together to make sure we formalise things. It’s something that the Ministry and the Minerals Commission welcomes. We will look at what legally we can do,” he added.

Minerals Commission to map potential

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Isaac Tandoh, assured the delegation of the Commission's commitment to identifying and developing the mining potential of the North East Region.

He said the Commission would spearhead the mapping of mineralised zones using available geological data, alongside work on the appropriate licensing regime.

Mr Tandoh said the Commission would apply existing regulations to establish a clear working relationship with the region and guide mining activities in line with the law.

“The Commission had already visited the specific area identified to engage stakeholders,” he said, describing the delegation's engagement with the Ministry as timely.

Region commits to responsible mining

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, who facilitated the engagement, said he had earlier visited mining sites across the region to caution illegal mining operators against activities that undermine government's policies for developing the mining sector.

He assured the Lands Minister that the delegation would report back to the Nayiri on the outcome of the discussions and the steps being taken to position mining as a driver of development in the region.

“This is a dream that has come up severally and we were just looking for this opportunity,” Mr Tia said.

“Consequently, we would work strictly according to the guidelines,” he added.

Working committee established

At the end of the meeting, Mr Kofi-Buah directed the formation of a working committee to facilitate the establishment of a new working relationship between the Ministry and the North East Region.

The committee's work will focus on addressing illegal mining activities while also developing an appropriate investment framework to attract responsible investors into the region.

The broader objective is to ensure that the North East's mineral resources are developed under a properly regulated framework and that mining contributes meaningfully to economic growth and development in host communities.

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