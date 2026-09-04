Galamsey fight: ‘We are turning the corner’ – Lands Minister

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  4 September 2026 5:16am
Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah
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Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah says Ghana is making significant progress in the fight against illegal mining, following a year of sustained operations along the Ankobra River.

Mr Buah said a 16-kilometre patrol of the river from Dominase to Gwira Banso in the Western Region showed a marked improvement compared with the situation he encountered when he first inspected the area in September 2025.

According to him, thousands of Changfan machines and illegal mining operators previously found along the river have been cleared, while intelligence-led operations by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and the Navy Special Forces have helped restore some level of order.

“It clearly shows that we are turning the corner. We are using more intelligence-led operations. We are being very intentional about these operations, and the results are showing,” Mr Buah said on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The Minister, however, acknowledged concerns about the continued pollution of the Ankobra and stressed that the gains made could only be sustained through consistent enforcement. He said the authorities must maintain the operations to allow the river to gradually recover from the impact of illegal mining.

Director of Operations at NAIMOS, Colonel K.S. Appiah, said the Secretariat had intensified its operations across the Western Region, with 19 operations conducted in August alone.

He said 11 of those operations targeted illegal mining activities on the Ankobra River, resulting in the removal of galamsey operators, destruction of mining equipment and the arrest of several suspects.

Colonel Appiah said the intensified operations would continue as part of efforts to protect the river and other water bodies from illegal mining.

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