A rainfall tax for Ghana: Is it time to finance flood resilience differently?



For decades, Ghana has treated flooding as an emergency. Every rainy season, government agencies and some corporate bodies, including a few religious organisations and individuals mobilise relief items, reconstruct damaged roads and bridges, desilt drains, and compensate affected victims and communities.

This cycle repeats itself year after year, consuming public, private and individual resources that could otherwise be invested in national development.

Perhaps it is time for Ghana to consider a bold policy innovation which I will call RAINFALL TAX.

Concept of the rainfall tax

The proposal is not a tax on the rain that falls from the atmosphere. Rather, it is an environmental financing mechanism that requires developments with extensive impermeable surfaces such rooftops, concrete compounds, shopping centres, parking areas and paved landscapes to contribute towards the cost of managing the rainwater runoff they generate as a result of their actions.

Urban flooding and scientific evidence

From available literature, scientific evidence shows that urban flooding in Ghana is increasingly linked to the rapid replacement of natural vegetation with concrete surfaces as well as building on natural waterways and converting naturally occurring waterlogged areas into development landscapes.

As a result, these impermeable surfaces expand, rainwater can no longer infiltrate the soil but instead flows rapidly into drains and waterways that are already choked with plastics and solid waste, overwhelming existing infrastructure and causing floods.

Research on the Accra Metropolis found that large sections of the city have become natural runoff convergence zones, with approximately one-third classified as flood-prone and another quarter experiencing frequent flooding due to topography, drainage patterns and urban development.

Historical context of flooding in Ghana

Flooding in Accra and its environs are not new. Historical records indicate major flood events dating back as published on the front page of The Ghanaian Daily Graphic of 18th April 1960 just to mention as emphasis and support my argument and the catastrophic June 3, 2015, disaster, among many others are testimonials we have worked for.

The June 3, 2015, flood and fire disaster remains one of the darkest moments in Ghana's recent history. More than 150 lives were lost, over 53,000 people were affected, and extensive damage occurred to homes, transport systems, water infrastructure and businesses.

The estimated direct economic damage exceeded US$55 million, while reconstruction needs were estimated at approximately US$105 million eleven years ago.

Economic and developmental impact

Beyond these headline figures lies an even greater economic burden. Every flood destroys individual homes and property, roads, schools, markets, electricity infrastructure and private investments while reducing productivity, disrupting transport and imposing heavy fiscal pressures on Ghana’s constrained budget.

Shift from reactive to proactive policy

Academics, researchers and sustainable development practioners including resilience infrastructure experts have consistently argued that Ghana's flood management strategy should move from reactive disaster response towards proactive investment in resilience, risk reduction and integrated urban water management. This is where the rainfall tax proposal becomes relevant.

Policy mechanism and design

The principle is simple: developments that increase rainwater runoff should contribute to financing the infrastructure needed to manage that runoff.

When implemented, revenue generated could be deposited into a dedicated Rainwater Management Fund, protected by law and used exclusively for drainage expansion, desilting of waterways, rainwater harvesting systems, retention ponds, wetland restoration, green infrastructure, flood forecasting systems and climate adaptation projects.

Incentives for green infrastructure

The tax could also encourage environmental stewardship by providing rebates to households, industries and commercial properties that install rainwater harvesting systems, permeable pavements, green roofs or other sustainable drainage technologies.

Climate change and financing context

As climate change increases the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events across West Africa, Ghana requires innovative domestic financing mechanisms that complement international climate finance while reducing dependence on emergency expenditures after disasters occur.

Core policy question

The debate should therefore not be whether Ghana should tax rain. The real question is whether those developments that significantly increase runoff should contribute to the public cost of managing its consequences.

Cost of inaction

Every year, unmanaged rainfall costs Ghana lives, livelihoods and millions of cedis in infrastructure damage. A carefully designed Rainfall Tax could transform that same rainfall into a predictable source of financing for climate resilience, safer cities and sustainable development.

The choice before Ghana today is simple: continue paying for floods after they happen, or invest in managing rainfall before it becomes a disaster.

Conclusion

In otherwise, choice before Ghana is no longer between action and inaction, but between repeated disaster recovery and strategic resilience financing. A Rainfall Tax offers a practical pathway to convert an escalating climate risk into a structured investment in national protection, infrastructure durability, and long-term economic stability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.