Probe fires at state institutions; expose any sabotage — Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, aka General Mosquito

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called for thorough investigations into recent fire outbreaks at state institutions, warning that any act of sabotage must be uncovered and dealt with.

Addressing supporters and residents in the Bolgatanga East constituency during his ongoing nationwide “Thank You” tour, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the frequency and timing of the incidents raise serious concerns.

He urged investigators not to treat the fires as routine accidents, but to examine the possibility of deliberate acts aimed at undermining public infrastructure.

“We must investigate every fire outbreak in any state institution to rule out sabotage,” he said.

The NDC Chairman drew comparisons with similar incidents recorded in 2000 and 2016, suggesting a pattern that requires closer scrutiny.

“These occurrences are similar to what happened in 2000 and 2016. We cannot remain passive when state property is being destroyed under suspicious circumstances,” he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia further alleged that the incidents could be linked to attempts to create artificial power disruptions—commonly referred to as Dumsor—to destabilise the country or influence public sentiment.

“The devil will be exposed for any intentional sabotage aimed at creating artificial ‘dumsor’ to undermine the government and the peace of this nation,” he added.

He called on citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that safeguarding public assets is a shared national responsibility.

“We must be watchdogs of our own institutions. If you see something, say something. We cannot allow anyone to manipulate national infrastructure for narrow interests,” he said.

The Bolgatanga East engagement formed part of the NDC’s nationwide outreach to thank supporters, while also highlighting concerns about governance and the management of critical national infrastructure.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.