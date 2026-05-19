German-born Ghanaian youngster Jason Osei-Tutu joins Greuther Fürth ahead of 2026/27 season

German-born Ghanaian youngster Jason Osei-Tutu has completed a move to German second-tier side SpVgg Greuther Fürth ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 21-year-old attacking forward joins the Shamrocks on a free transfer after running down his contract at German third-tier club FC Ingolstadt 04, with his current deal set to expire on June 30, 2026.

Osei-Tutu, who has Ghanaian roots, is expected to officially link up with the Sportpark Ronhof-based club in the summer as he prepares for life in the 2. Bundesliga.

The talented forward arrives from Ingolstadt’s reserve side after featuring prominently in the 2025/26 Bayernliga North campaign. He made 24 appearances for FC Ingolstadt II, scoring twice during the season.

Before his move to Ingolstadt’s U23 setup, Osei-Tutu developed through the youth ranks and previously featured for SSV Jahn Regensburg at the U17 level.

Greuther Fürth, meanwhile, are fighting to avoid relegation in the ongoing 2. Bundesliga campaign after collecting 34 points from 33 matches, leaving them in 17th place with the season nearing its conclusion.

Born in Landshut, Osei-Tutu has already represented Germany at U17 level but remains eligible to play for Ghana through his parents. The youngster is regarded as a player with significant potential and is expected to be gradually integrated into the professional setup at Greuther Fürth.

Bayernliga Nord - Saison 2024/25 - FC Ingolstadt 04 II - Würzburger FV 04 - Jason Osei Tutu (Nr.11 - FCI U21) - XXXXX - Foto: Meyer Jürgen

His Ghanaian heritage means he could still opt to represent the Black Stars in the future, making him one of the emerging dual-national prospects to monitor closely.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.