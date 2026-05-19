Mobile Money Advocacy Group commends IGP for intensified fight against crime

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for what it describes as the Ghana Police Service’s intensified efforts in combating crime across the country.

The group presented a citation and 100 packets of Special Ice bottled mineral water to the Police Administration in recognition of the Police Service’s ongoing intelligence-led operations against criminal activities.

Speaking during the presentation, the President of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana, Edward Agyemang Ofori, praised the Police Service for recent operations, which he said have led to the arrest of armed robbers and the prevention of several robbery attempts nationwide.

According to him, the intensified operations have contributed to improving public confidence and security, particularly for mobile money operators and businesses often targeted by criminals.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Police Administration, IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno expressed appreciation to the group for the gesture and reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to tackling crime through intelligence gathering and public cooperation.

“The Ghana Police Service will continue to work closely with citizens to rid society of criminal elements through sustained intelligence-led operations and community support,” he assured.

The IGP further urged the public to continue collaborating with the Police by volunteering credible information that could assist ongoing operations and improve national security.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.