IGP Yohuno urges merit and hard work ahead of Police Academy exams

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has encouraged chief inspectors sitting for this year’s Police Competitive Promotional Exams (PCPE) to give off their best as they aim to secure admission into the Police Academy.

He stressed that the examination process would be strictly merit-based, ensuring that only qualified candidates are selected.

Speaking in an interview, the IGP addressed concerns and rumours suggesting possible favouritism in the upcoming exams, firmly dismissing such claims. He urged candidates to remain focused on their preparations and adhere to all examination guidelines.

"On behalf of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Police Council, I wish all the candidates well in this year's examination.

"All candidates are to note that the administration does not have any hand in the selection process. It is only your performance that will speak for you. So put in all your best.

"Nobody from anywhere is going to favour anybody ahead of anyone. So don't listen to all the rumours. Just concentrate on your studies and if you are able to meet the pass mark, you will be given the opportunity," he said.

Mr Yohuno acknowledged the competitive nature of the examination, noting the high number of qualified candidates vying for limited slots.

"You cannot blame anyone because all the candidates are qualified. However, we all know that we cannot take these huge numbers at ones," he added.

This year, the Police Administration has approved all 7,500 chief inspectors nationwide to participate in the examination, which is expected to produce a new crop of senior officers.

The exams are scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026, at three centres in Accra.

Ahead of the exams, candidates will undergo briefing and orientation by the University of Cape Coast on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the National Police Training School grounds. Orientation guides have also been distributed to all candidates to help them comply with examination rules and procedures.

In an earlier circular, the Police Administration stated that "candidates are to note that out of the total number writing the examinations, the first 700 in order of merit will be selected to constitute Cadet Course 54 and Cadet Course 55 respectively."

According to the Police Service Regulations (CI 76), candidates with special recommendations from the Police Administration, as well as those with direct entry based on their academic qualifications, are also eligible for admission into the Police Academy.

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