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Ghana and Zambia deepen tech cooperation with courtesy call on IGP

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 April 2026 5:45am
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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, together with Zambia’s Minister for Technology and Science, Felix C. Mutati, have paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police in Accra as part of ongoing Ghana–Zambia technology cooperation engagements.

The visit formed part of the official programme accompanying the bilateral technology partnership discussions between the two countries, which aim to deepen collaboration in digital innovation, cybersecurity, and science-driven development.

During the engagement, the two delegations interacted with the police leadership on the intersection between technology and modern policing, including how digital tools can enhance law enforcement efficiency, intelligence gathering, and public safety systems.

The meeting also underscored the growing importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges in the digital era, with both sides expressing commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships in technology and innovation.

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