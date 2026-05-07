IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team arrests 11 for impersonating President Mahama

The Inspector-General of Police's (IGPs) Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 11 individuals, including Nigerians, for allegedly using deepfake AI-generated video content to impersonate President John Dramani Mahama.

Police sources tell Myjoyonline.com that between May 1 and 3, 2026, CVET conducted coordinated cyber operations at Sogakope, Dabala, Tongu, Akatsi and Aflao in the Volta Region, which led to the arrest of suspects: Raphael Ablordeppey, 32 years; Anipah Jonathan, 23 years; Dzamesi Bright Kofi, 35 years; Thomas Ayoyo, 17 years and Louis Segbawu, 18 years, following intelligence on a group of individuals allegedly involved in the creation and online circulation of AI-generated video contents impersonating President Mahama.

Then on May 4, 2026, further cyber field tracking operation also led to the arrest of an additional five suspects who are Nigerians and one Ghanaian engaged in similar online fraudulent activities in Aflao.

The five suspects are Bishop Esiri, aged 46; Wisdom James, aged 25; Ali Lucky, aged 23; Edwin Edos, aged 22; and John Kofi Darlington, aged 20, with suspect Danu Peter, aged 19, being the Ghanaian among the second group.

The team retrieved several exhibits, including laptop computers, mobile phones, internet routers, 120 pre-registered SIM cards, and a Nigerian-registered ML 350 Mercedes-Benz with registration number Lagos LSR 138HR.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects used the fraudulent AI-generated contents to fraudulently solicit money and sensitive personal information from unsuspecting members of the public through online platforms.

It was further established that the suspects are part of a wider network engaged in the creation and dissemination of fraudulent digital contents designed to impersonate high-profile personalities for financial gains.

In court on Wednesday, 6th May, 2026, nine out of the 11 suspects were remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th May, 2026, while two; Thomas Ayoyo and Louis Segbawu, were granted bail with two sureties to be justified.

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