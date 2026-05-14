Success of Mahama’s government is a collective responsibility — Asiedu Nketia rallies NDC supporters during regional tour

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called on party supporters and government appointees to unite behind President John Dramani Mahama and work collectively to ensure the success of the administration.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in the East Gonja Constituency as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour”, Mr Asiedu Nketia stressed that the fortunes of the Mahama administration and the NDC are closely linked, making it necessary for party faithful to remain disciplined, focused and supportive of government policies.

According to him, the responsibility of ensuring a successful administration extends beyond the President alone and requires cooperation from party members at all levels.

“Our party members who supported the party to power, we have three years to the end of the tenure of the Mahama government. We need to support the government to succeed,” he stated.

He urged supporters to avoid actions capable of undermining the administration, emphasising that the image and credibility of the NDC would ultimately be shaped by the government’s performance.

“If Mahama fails, the embarrassment will be on all of us; Mahama will not only take the fall, but all of us,” he added.

Mr Asiedu Nketia further encouraged party members to motivate one another, uphold the image of the party and contribute positively to the government’s development agenda.

According to him, the success of the administration would benefit not only the NDC but the country as a whole.

Regional tour focused on grassroots engagement

The NDC chairman is currently touring Savannah and Northern regions as part of his nationwide “Thank You Tour”, which has seen him embark on extensive engagements across the country following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

The tour is aimed at reconnecting with grassroots supporters, engaging traditional authorities and discussing governance and development issues with residents.

Mr Asiedu Nketia began the Savannah Regional leg of the tour on Thursday, May 14, with planned visits to Salaga, Kpalbe, Buipe and Daboya, where he will hold town hall meetings and pay courtesy calls on traditional leaders including the Kpembewura, Buipewura and Wasipewura.

On Friday, May 15, he will continue engagements in Damongo, Sawla and Bole, including a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.

The Northern Regional phase of the tour is scheduled to begin on May 17 with a courtesy call on the Yaa-Naa in Yendi, followed by engagements in Tatale, Zabzugu and other constituencies across the region.

The NDC chairman is also expected to visit Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Mion, Saboba, Chereponi, Gushegu, Karaga, Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu during the four-day regional outreach.

Party officials say the tour is intended to strengthen grassroots mobilisation, deepen stakeholder engagement and provide residents with an opportunity to discuss governance issues and development priorities with the party leadership.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.