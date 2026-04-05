WPL: Hasaacas Ladies win on last day to set up final with Ampem Darkoa 

Hasaacas Ladies will return to the final of the Women’s Premier League once again following their final day win over Samartex Ladies.

The Takoradi-based side recorded a 1-0 victory over the Samreboi-based side on the road on Saturday in the last zonal game of the 2025/26 season.

They went into the game knowing they needed to win to claim the Southern Zone title once again with pressure from Army Ladies also persisting.

Veronica Baah Kumah scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half to give Raymond Fenny’s side the needed advantage.

Samartex Ladies very little to trouble the Hasaacas goalkeeper on the day as the defence turned up to keep their goalpost at bay.

After the recess, Hasaacas continued to hold on to their advantage packing bodies in the middle of the park.

At the end of the game, Hasaacas claimed all three points to finish one point above Army Ladies who also recorded a 2-0 away win over relegated Soccer Intellectuals.

The final of the 2025/26 Women’s Premier League season will see Hasaacas rekindle their rivalry with Northern Zone champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies who wrapped up their title last weekend.

In other games, Epiphany Warriors claimed a 4-2 win over Halifax Queens while Police Ladies were held to a goalless draw by LadyStrikers.

Jonina Ladies were also 3-0 winners over Oak Ladies in the Southern Zone.

In the Northern Zone, leaders Ampem Darkoa recorded a 4-3 win over Fosu Royal Ladies.

Dreamz Ladies survived a scare as they recorded a 5-2 win over Northern City Ladies while FC Savannah lost at home to Kumasi Sports Academy.

AshTown Ladies beat Northern Ladies 1-0 with Tamale Super Ladies also claiming a 3-1 victory over Prisons Ladies.

The date for the final of the women’s league is expected to be announced in the coming days.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.