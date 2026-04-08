Kukurantumi set to host 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final as Hasaacas Ladies face Army Ladies

Kukurantumi’s Ohene Park is set to host one of the biggest events in Ghana’s women’s football calendar, the 2025/26 Women’s FA Cup Final.

Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies will face off in the Women’s FA Cup final, in the bid to cap their journey with silverware.

Both teams have shown quality throughout the competition, overcoming tough opponents on the road to Kukurantumi, and the final now presents a chance for one of them.

The clash is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2026, with kickoff set for 2:00 PM.

Football fans from far and near expected to converge on Kukurantumi Ohene Park as the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling afternoon of football, with Hasaacas Ladies and Army Ladies locking horns in the Eastern Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.