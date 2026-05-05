WPL 2025/26: Hasaacas Ladies receive donation from Betika Ghana after second-place finish

Ghana Women's Premier League side Hasaacas Ladies received a donation from Betika Ghana following the end of the 2025/26 season.

Betika, who joined forces with the Takoradi-based club three years ago, received the team at their head coach on Monday, May 4, to review their performance.

The club presented their silver medal from the just-ended Women's Premier League season to the Country Manager of the bookmaker as they looked ahead to the plans ahead.

In acceptance of the medal, Betika also donated to the club, presenting them with products which included bags of rice, canned foods, drinks among others.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of the company, John Khawam, congratulated the team on the successes from the season despite losing the final and promised continued support for the club.

"We've been planning for this for quite a long time and due to our relationship that we have had for three years, we have been monitoring your games very closely," he said.

"For the past three years we have supported this team and we will always support you no matter what. Although we were hoping you would have won the last game but nonetheless, at Betika, we will always support you.

"This is just a small support, and we will be here anytime when you need us."

In attendance at the presentation were management members of the club, which included President Nana Banyin Eyison and Chief Executive Officer, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare. There were also players in attendance at the event.

"This pleasant surprise, we least expected it, especially when we have failed where we should have won this trophy, but it's a consolation from you and that should urge us on that bigger things await us," the club president said.

"We thank you once again for your unfailing trust and faith in us. With what you do for us, we hope to also make your business better."

Hasaacas will now have the opportunity to fight for the Women's FA Cup trophy after missing out on a sixth league title.

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