Okada rider recounts near-drowning rescue attempt during Ngleshie Amanfro floods

Adamu Amadu (right) thanks his rescuer, Robert Segborfia, when the two met at the location.

A 35-year-old commercial motor rider has recounted a harrowing near-death experience after he was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to rescue a friend at Ngleshie Amanfro-Nsuoano in the Ga South Municipality.

Adamu Amadu, popularly known as an Okada man, was riding through Ngleshie Amanfro-Nsuoano to meet a customer when he came face-to-face with death.

It has been one of the most difficult moments for the residents, as a devastating flood hit the community.

In an exclusive interview with myjoyonline, Adamu said he had reached a flooded section of road where hundreds of residents were stranded when he spotted his friend and another man attempting to cross to the other side.

“Halfway through, a strong current suddenly swept both of them away, with people looking on and shouting helplessly.

“I saw my friend going under and resurfacing, his hands in the air, screaming for help.

In that moment, I wasn’t thinking. I just knew I had to try. “Despite having only moderate swimming skills, Adamu plunged into the fast-moving water.

The emotional weight of Adamu watching his friend drown left him no choice.

But the rescue attempt quickly turned on him.

When I got close to him, something pulled me under.

I fought my way back up, but I was already exhausted, and the water was carrying me at terrible speed,” Adamu said. “At that point, my own chances of survival became slimmer.

The only thing I could hear was people shouting from far away.

I was just floating, powerless. ”Adamu said he began saying what he thought would be his last prayer to God. Then I slammed into a tree and managed to grab hold of it.

I clung on for dear life. “Onlookers who had been watching from the roadside lost sight of him in the current. Many assumed he had drowned and counted him among the flood’s victims. “I hung onto that tree until Robert Segborfia came to my aid and pulled me out,” he said, his voice still heavy with emotion.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be alive today. I owe him my life. “Adamu, who sustained minor injuries, is now recovering.

Adamu and his rescuer met on the scene the following day with sympathisers listening to his story.

His friend, whom he had jumped in to save, was also rescued and is in stable condition.

Adamu Amadu says the incident has left an indelible mark on him and has haunted him ever since, adding that remembering the moments he spent in the cold, deep water has given him a new perspective on life. Adamu, who says he has learned his lesson, has advised non-swimmers to avoid attempting such rescues.

Robert Segborfia said his rescue was tough, but he braved the odds to save Adamu’s life

The Ngleshie Amanfro floods have displaced several families in the Ga South Municipality, with residents blaming poor drainage and the controversial landfill site that has reportedly choked waterways in the area.

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