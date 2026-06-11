Fire destroys bedrooms at Tuba Fulani Junction

A domestic fire at Tuba Fulani Junction near the Kasoa Tollbooth in the Ga South Municipality has left extensive damage to a single-storey residential building after firefighters battled the blaze Tuesday, June 9.

In a post shared on Facebook on Thursday, June 11, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that personnel from the Anyaa, Circle, and Amasaman Fire Stations jointly responded to the emergency, working in coordinated efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to adjoining structures.

The fire engulfed the building shortly after dawn, destroying five bedrooms and their contents on the first floor. On the ground floor, four additional bedrooms were partially damaged before firefighters were able to fully contain the blaze.

A 27-year-old woman, identified as Edem Torvor, was affected by the incident. However, authorities have not reported any fatalities linked to the fire.

Fire crews acted swiftly upon arrival, deploying containment measures aimed at stopping the flames from spreading further within the densely built residential area.

Their intervention was critical in preventing what could have developed into a far more destructive incident affecting neighbouring homes.

Following hours of firefighting operations, the blaze was successfully extinguished and the scene secured.

Residents in the vicinity were also safeguarded from potential escalation as emergency teams maintained control of the area.

The GNFS has indicated that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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