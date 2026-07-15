Fire destroys bedroom at Kutunse, no casualties recorded

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has contained a domestic fire outbreak at Kutunse Satellite, near the Asamoah Gyan Estate, in the Greater Accra Region, with no casualties recorded.
According to the Service, personnel from the Amasaman Fire Station responded to the incident on Tuesday, July 14, after receiving a distress call through the Fire Master Control Centre at 9:40 a.m.
A fire appliance was dispatched a minute later and arrived at the scene at 10:15 a.m.
Firefighters found a bedroom on the first floor of a single-storey building fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was brought under control at 11:03 a.m. and completely extinguished by 11:53 a.m.
The fire destroyed the affected bedroom, its contents and the section of the roof directly above the room.
The GNFS said its personnel prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, successfully salvaging the entire ground floor as well as two additional bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room on the first floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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