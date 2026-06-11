NLA workers issue strike notice over poor conditions, governance concerns

The union representing workers at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has issued a formal notice of intent to embark on industrial action, citing poor working conditions, operational challenges, and alleged governance lapses.

In a notice addressed to management, the union warned that staff would withdraw their services effective June 24, 2026, if urgent steps are not taken to address what it described as long-standing grievances.

The union said repeated engagements with management and the Governing Board had failed to yield results, describing the situation as “persistent inertia” affecting both staff welfare and operational efficiency.

Among the key concerns raised are inadequate working tools, including lack of functional laptops, printers, photocopiers, and basic stationery. The union also cited poor office ventilation, faulty air-conditioning systems, and deteriorating staff accommodation.

Frontline staff operating Point of Sale (POS) systems also complained of frequent breakdowns of outdated terminals, which they say disrupt revenue collection and expose workers to public frustration.

The union further accused management of bypassing provisions in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), alleging non-transparent recruitment practices and weak internal consultation processes.

It also raised concerns about regulatory enforcement, arguing that the presence of unregulated private lottery operators is eroding the Authority’s market share.

Other issues include the use of reportedly unroadworthy official vehicles, delays in payment of lottery winnings to beneficiaries, and alleged irregularities in software procurement and maintenance of key payment systems.

The union is also demanding the implementation of a staff Scheme of Service and a Health Insurance Scheme, which it says have been delayed, affecting career progression and staff welfare.

Among its demands, the union is calling for improved working tools, replacement of obsolete POS machines, suspension of ongoing recruitment processes, stronger regulatory enforcement, and urgent resolution of welfare-related concerns.

It has set a deadline of 5:00 PM on June 19, 2026, warning that failure to address the issues will trigger a full withdrawal of services.

Management of the National Lottery Authority has yet to publicly respond to the strike notice and the allegations raised by the union.

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