NLA warns lotto operators against paying commissions above approved 25% rate

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Lottery Authority has directed all Lotto Marketing Companies, Private Lotto Operators, collaborators and licensees to comply strictly with the approved 25% commission rate for retailers and agents.
In a statement issued on May 15, 2026, the NLA said it had observed that some operators were paying commissions above the approved rate under the guise of incentives and bonuses.
According to the Authority, “any commission payment above the approved 25% is illegal.”
The NLA explained that the current 25% commission took effect in August 2024 after a review aimed at improving the sustainability of the lottery business.
It stressed that any additional payment linked to retailer compensation falls under its regulatory oversight.
The Authority has therefore directed operators to stop paying commissions above the approved rate and seek written approval before introducing any incentive or promotional packages.
It also warned that failure to comply could lead to sanctions, including suspension or revocation of operating licences.
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