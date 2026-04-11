NLA denies salary cut claims, threatens legal action over reports

Audio By Carbonatix
Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has strongly refuted claims that its Director-General, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Salam, reduced staff salaries or unlawfully increased his own earnings.
In a press statement, the Authority described the allegations as false and damaging, stating: “The information circulating is inaccurate, misleading, and has been distorted to damage the reputation of the Director-General.”
Addressing claims of salary cuts, management insisted that, “At no point since his assumption of office has the Director-General reduced staff salaries by 13% or any other percentage.”
Instead, the Authority explained that what has been interpreted as a reduction is actually an increase, stating: “what is being claimed as a reduction is, in fact, an approved increase achieved through negotiation in a transparent, collaborative process verifiable by all parties involved.”
The statement also dismissed reports that the Director-General had doubled his salary, stating: “The claim that the Director-General has increased his salary from GHS 38,000 to GHS 70,000 is entirely false.”
Management clarified that any salary adjustments would follow due process and have not yet been implemented, emphasising: “No increment has therefore been effected.”
On allegations relating to rent allowance, the Authority rejected figures circulating in the public domain, stating: “The claim that the Director-General receives an annual payment of $108,000 or $228,000 as Rent Allowance is false.”
The NLA warned that it would not treat the matter lightly, revealing: “the Director-General has instructed his lawyers to take legal action against the media houses peddling these falsehoods.”
Management concluded by urging the public to disregard the reports and maintain confidence in the Authority’s leadership.
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