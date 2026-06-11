International tourism receipts fall 10.14% despite rise in arrivals in 2025

International tourism receipts declined by 10.14% in 2025, falling from $4.83 billion in 2024 to $4.34 billion in 2025, according to the 2025 Ghana Tourism Report.

Despite the decline in revenue, Ghana recorded 1,306,962 international tourist arrivals in 2025, representing a 1.4% increase over the 1,288,804 arrivals recorded in 2024, underscoring the country’s continued appeal as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

“The growth underscores the sector’s ability to maintain its upward trajectory following recent gains in visitor arrivals and tourism revenues,” a press releases issued b the Ghana Tourism Authority stated.

The report also indicated that domestic tourism remained a major pillar of the sector, with more than 1.79 million visits recorded at 55 tourist sites across the country, reflecting increasing participation in local travel and tourism activities.

The number of licensed tourism enterprises rose from 6,702 in 2024 to 7,109 in 2025, while travel trade activities expanded by 18.6%.

The entertainment and conference segment registered a 14.3% growth, signalling increasing demand for tourism-related services and events.

Cruise tourism continued its steady expansion, with 18 cruise ship calls and 5,488 passengers arriving through the ports of Tema and Takoradi during the year under review.

The report further revealed that international arrivals in December rose from 126,791 in 2024 to 141,186 in 2025, representing an 11.35% increase.

December has become synonymous with heightened tourism, arts and cultural activities in Ghana. Branded as “December in GH”, and popularly known as “Detty December”, the festive season attracts thousands of visitors from across the world, particularly members of the African diaspora, who travel to the country for concerts, festivals, nightlife experiences, cultural events and heritage tourism activities.

December in GH emerged from the success of the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives, which have positioned Ghana as a preferred destination for diaspora engagement, cultural reconnection and leisure tourism.

The 2025 Ghana Tourism Report provides an analysis of the performance of Ghana’s tourism industry and presents key data and trends to support policy formulation, investment decisions and strategic planning across the tourism value chain.

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