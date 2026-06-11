PAPSS is the payment backbone Africa’s trade has been waiting for

Fred Adomako-Ansah, Head of Commercial Banking, Prudential Bank.

A Defining Moment for African Traders

Africa’s trade ambitions are no longer theoretical. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gaining traction, the continent is steadily repositioning itself as a unified economic bloc. Yet one structural constraint remains clear: trade cannot thrive where payments are slow, expensive, or uncertain.

This is precisely the gap the Pan-African payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) is designed to close.

From Fragmentation to Flow

Historically, intra-African trade has been constrained by fragmented payment systems, reliance on third party currencies and prolonged settlement timelines. The inefficiencies have increased the cost of doing business and discouraged cross-border expansion, particularly for smaller firms.

PAPSS introduces a more coherent framework, enabling transactions in local currencies with near-instant settlement. The implication is straightforward: reduced friction, lower costs and improved liquidity for businesses. Meaning, what has traditionally been a complex and costly process, has been simplified. Hence, unlocking new opportunities for businesses, particularly for small and medium sized enterprises.

Empowering SMEs and Expanding Opportunity.

For many African businesses, especially SMEs, accessing international or regional markets has often been constrained by foreign exchange challenges, high transaction costs, and delays in settlement. PAPSS addresses these pain points directly.

By simplifying cross-border payments, PAPSS lowers the threshold for participation in regional trade. It creates a more predictable and efficient trading environment; one where a Ghanaian exporter, for example can receive payments from a partner in another African country without the need for intermediary currencies or prolonged processing times.

Digital Access: Embedding PAPSS in Everyday Banking.

Recognizing this potential, Prudential Bank has taken a deliberate step to bring PAPSS closer to its customers by integrating the platform into its mobile banking application. This development ensures that cross-border payments are not confined to corporate channels but are available to everyday users: business owners, traders and professionals alike.

This echoes the Bank’s extensive devotion to digital innovation and its belief that access to financial tools should be both simple and inclusive.

The objective is clear: to make cross border transactions routine and seamless as domestic ones. Digital access, in this context, is not merely a convenience; it is a necessary condition for scale.

Driving Adoption for Continental Growth

Beyond convenience, this integration is about empowering customers to participate more actively in Africa’s growing trade ecosystem. When businesses can move funds quickly and securely, t6hey are better positioned to scale, compete and expand into new markets.

However, for PAPSS to achieve its full potential, adoption must be collective. Financial institutions, regulators, businesses and policymakers all have a role to play in driving awareness and usage.

Growth of PAPSS = growth of African trade.

PAPSS represents more than a payment solution; it is a foundation layer for Africa’s economic integration. Efficient payments enable efficient trade and efficient trade underpins sustainable growth.

At Prudential Bank, PAPSS is viewed as central to the next phase of Africa’s economic evolution, one defined by deeper regional linkages, stronger SMEs and a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

The future of Africa trade is intra-African. For that future to be realized, systems like PAPSS must not only exist, but they must also grow, scale and become central to how we do business across borders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.