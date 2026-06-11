Miss Ghana 2026 auditions set for June 27

The search for the next Miss Ghana queen begins on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as auditions open for the 69th edition of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious beauty pageant.

The auditions will take place at Oak Plaza Hotel, East Airport on Spintex Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., bringing together aspiring contestants from across the country who are ready to represent their regions and vie for the coveted crown.

Organised by Exclusive Events Ghana, the Miss Ghana pageant remains committed to identifying young women who embody beauty, intelligence, leadership, discipline and a passion for community service.

The eventual winner will represent Ghana on the global stage at the Miss World pageant and spearhead impactful charitable initiatives through the Miss Ghana Foundation.

This year’s edition is themed “Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy”, celebrating 69 years of promoting purpose-driven leadership, cultural pride and female empowerment.

Audition and Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, prospective contestants must meet the following requirements:

Age: Between 18 and 26 years.

Attributes: Confident, morally upright, community-minded and capable of serving as an ambassador for Ghana both locally and internationally.

Assessment: Candidates will be evaluated on communication skills, confidence, creativity and overall personality.

Talent Showcase: Aspiring queens will have the opportunity to showcase their unique talents, including singing, dancing, spoken word, rap and other creative expressions, while engaging with judges on national development issues.

How to Apply

Prospective applicants can visit the official website, www.missghana.com.gh, to download application forms and access detailed information on entry requirements.

Speaking ahead of the auditions, Inna Patty, CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, highlighted the pageant’s enduring impact:

“For nearly seven decades, Miss Ghana has empowered young women to inspire change, celebrate culture, and represent the pride of Ghana to the world. Now, a new chapter begins. The countdown to Miss Ghana @69 is officially on.”

Miss Ghana 2026 is powered by Exclusive Events Ghana, with support from Multimedia Ghana, comprising Joy FM, Hitz FM, Luv FM, MyJoyOnline and Joy News, as well as Oak Plaza Hotels and Pippa’s Health Centre.

Media partners are YFM, Happy FM, Daily Guide, Graphic Showbiz, The Spectator, DGN and B&FT.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.