Miss Ghana 2026 contestants join national clean-up exercise to promote civic responsibility

Contestants of the Miss Ghana 2026 pageant, led by the Chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation, Inna Patty, Esq., joined the National Clean-Up Exercise on Saturday in support of President John Mahama's call for collective action to improve sanitation across the country.

Working alongside the Bus Stop Boys and staff of BOST Energies, the contestants cleaned gutters, streets and public spaces in East Legon, Bawaleshi and Shiashi as part of efforts to promote environmental sanitation and civic responsibility in Accra.

The exercise formed part of the Miss Ghana Foundation's Beauty with a Purpose initiative, which encourages contestants to champion community service, volunteerism and sustainable development alongside the pageant competition.

According to the Foundation, the programme seeks to develop young women who lead through service and contribute meaningfully to national development beyond the beauty pageant stage.

Speaking after the exercise, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Events Ghana and Chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation, Inna Patty, Esq., said the initiative underscored the importance of individual responsibility in building a cleaner nation.

“It was hard work, incredibly rewarding and a powerful reminder that building the Ghana we all desire begins with each one of us. Clean communities are healthier, safer and more attractive for investment and tourism,” she said.

She commended President John Mahama for championing the nationwide sanitation initiative and praised the Bus Stop Boys and BOST Energies for their contribution to improving environmental cleanliness.

“We commend His Excellency the President for championing this national initiative and applaud the remarkable work of the Bus Stop Boys and BOST Energies for leading by example,” she said.

Inna Patty stressed that the Miss Ghana Foundation is committed to nurturing contestants into responsible leaders who use their influence to make a positive impact in society.

“At the Miss Ghana Foundation, we believe leadership is demonstrated through service. Our contestants are not just preparing for a crown; they are preparing to become responsible citizens and change-makers who inspire others to give back to their communities,” she added.

She also encouraged Ghanaians to embrace sanitation as a daily responsibility rather than limiting it to organised clean-up exercises.

The exercise brought together volunteers from several organisations, highlighting the role of collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society in promoting environmental sustainability and healthier communities.

The 69th edition of Miss Ghana is being held under the theme "Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy," with organisers saying this year's pageant continues to place equal emphasis on leadership, education, entrepreneurship, advocacy and social responsibility.

Miss Ghana 2026 is organised by Exclusive Events Ghana with support from Multimedia Ghana, including Joy FM, Hitz FM, Luv FM, MyJoyOnline and JoyNews, alongside several corporate and media partners.

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