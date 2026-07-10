Vice President urges shared responsibility as she joins national clean-up exercise in Nungua

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians to take collective responsibility for keeping the country clean, saying poor sanitation affects everyone, including people who may not have contributed to the problem.
She made the call on Friday, July 10, when she joined the National Two-Day Clean-Up Exercise at the Nungua lorry terminal in Accra.
Addressing residents and participants at the clean-up site, the Vice President said that environmental cleanliness should not be left to government alone.
She said the actions of individuals, especially the improper disposal of waste, often create serious problems for entire communities.
“Even the person who suffers may not necessarily have been the one who caused the damage,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.
She pointed to the growing problem of choked drains and flooding, warning that everyday waste disposal habits can have damaging consequences.
“When we throw garbage into our drains, maybe that’s why the gutter is finally flooded, because we’re blocking the water from taking its natural course,” she said.
The clean-up exercise has been organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee and is aimed at mobilising citizens to clean their communities and reduce the risk of further flooding.
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