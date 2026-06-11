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NACOC, GSA begin scientific testing of seized drugs ahead of 2026 World Drug Day destruction

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  11 June 2026 3:20pm
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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has begun a comprehensive scientific examination of narcotic exhibits earmarked for destruction as part of activities marking the 2026 World Drug Day Commemoration.

The exercise, initiated by the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, brings together scientific analysts from the GSA and forensic experts from NACOC's Forensic Unit to conduct detailed testing and verification of all seized narcotics scheduled for destruction on June 24, 2026.

The two-day exercise, which is being carried out under the direct supervision of the Director-General, is designed to ensure the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and procedural integrity in the handling and disposal of narcotic exhibits.

The scientific sampling and analysis will produce an analytical report that will be submitted to a court of competent jurisdiction to obtain the legal authorisation required for the destruction of the seized substances. This process is a key legal and regulatory requirement governing the disposal of illicit drugs in Ghana.

Brigadier General Mantey stressed the importance of maintaining strict scientific and legal standards throughout the exercise, reaffirming the Commission's commitment to preserving public confidence in the management of narcotic exhibits and the enforcement of the country's drug control laws.

Officers and analysts from NACOC and the Ghana Standards Authority are expected to complete the exercise by the close of Thursday, June 11.

Comprehensive quality assurance measures have been put in place to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and credibility of the analytical findings.

The collaboration between NACOC and the GSA reflects the Commission's commitment to transparency and due process in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse.

It also reinforces its determination to ensure that all seized narcotics are handled in accordance with established legal procedures and destroyed only after meeting the necessary scientific and judicial requirements.

The planned destruction of the exhibits forms part of activities to commemorate the 2026 World Drug Day, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of illicit drugs while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to combating drug trafficking and substance abuse.


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