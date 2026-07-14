NACOC trains Volta SHS counsellors to combat drug abuse among students

The Volta Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has organised a capacity-building seminar for Guidance and Counselling Coordinators in Senior High, Technical, and Vocational schools as part of activities marking the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drugs Day).

The one-day seminar sought to strengthen the ability of school counsellors to identify and address drug abuse among students, promote preventive education, and enhance collaboration between NACOC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders.

Addressing participants, the Volta Regional Commander of NACOC, SNCO Worlanyo K. Fianu, expressed concern over the growing incidence of substance abuse among young people, describing it as a major challenge that requires a coordinated response.

He emphasised the critical role of school counsellors in the early detection of drug-related problems and timely intervention, noting that schools remain one of the most effective platforms for preventing substance abuse among the youth.

Mr. Fianu reaffirmed NACOC's commitment to preventive education, community sensitisation and law enforcement, urging participants to serve as "frontline defenders" by guiding students away from harmful substances and helping them make positive life choices.

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, commended NACOC for taking proactive steps to tackle drug abuse among young people in the region.

She encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the seminar to strengthen counselling services in their respective schools and make a positive impact on the lives of their students.

The seminar forms part of NACOC's broader efforts to promote drug prevention through education and stakeholder engagement as the Commission continues to intensify awareness campaigns across the country.

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