NACOC trains Volta SHS counsellors to combat drug abuse among students

Audio By Carbonatix
The Volta Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has organised a capacity-building seminar for Guidance and Counselling Coordinators in Senior High, Technical, and Vocational schools as part of activities marking the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (World Drugs Day).
The one-day seminar sought to strengthen the ability of school counsellors to identify and address drug abuse among students, promote preventive education, and enhance collaboration between NACOC, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders.
Addressing participants, the Volta Regional Commander of NACOC, SNCO Worlanyo K. Fianu, expressed concern over the growing incidence of substance abuse among young people, describing it as a major challenge that requires a coordinated response.
He emphasised the critical role of school counsellors in the early detection of drug-related problems and timely intervention, noting that schools remain one of the most effective platforms for preventing substance abuse among the youth.
Mr. Fianu reaffirmed NACOC's commitment to preventive education, community sensitisation and law enforcement, urging participants to serve as "frontline defenders" by guiding students away from harmful substances and helping them make positive life choices.
The Volta Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, commended NACOC for taking proactive steps to tackle drug abuse among young people in the region.
She encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the seminar to strengthen counselling services in their respective schools and make a positive impact on the lives of their students.
The seminar forms part of NACOC's broader efforts to promote drug prevention through education and stakeholder engagement as the Commission continues to intensify awareness campaigns across the country.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not harsh or excessive – Parliament Legal Affairs Committee
3 minutes
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
14 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
21 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
41 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
50 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
52 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
57 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
2 hours
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
3 hours