Speaker raises concern over increasing cases being pushed to Supreme Court

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has raised concern over what he describes as an increasing trend that is diminishing the stature of Ghana’s Supreme Court, warning that the apex court is gradually being treated like an “ordinary court.”
According to him, a growing number of cases are being pushed to the Supreme Court, a development he says is weakening its authority as the final judicial body in the country.
“We’ve seen as of now that the Supreme Court is being turned into like an ordinary court. All sorts of cases have been pushed to the Supreme Court, which is lowering the value of the Supreme Court, you know, not being supreme,” he said.
Speaker Bagbin noted that the trend risks overburdening the court and undermining the principle that some cases should be conclusively resolved at lower levels of the judiciary.
“It is now a court of litigation where people go and there are some kinds of things that must end somewhere and not come up to the Supreme Court,” he added.
He stressed the need for reflection and broader consultation on the issue, especially within the ongoing constitutional review process.
“We need to look at that and definitely there must be much thinking into it.
There should be conversation and then we synthesise the ideas and come up with something better, particularly now that we are handling the constitutional review process,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Okada rider recounts near-drowning rescue attempt during Ngleshie Amanfro floods
2 seconds
-
John Dumelo provides free DStv, giant screens and kenkey meals for Ayawaso West World Cup fans
2 minutes
-
Aflao youth demand justice for slain MoMo vendor, Christopher Ahordo after key suspect escaped custody
9 minutes
-
Martin Kpebu explains possible outcomes of plea bargain in Wontumi’s case
11 minutes
-
STAR-Ghana Foundation advocates volunteerism as a pillar of national development
13 minutes
-
Fire destroys 20-room compound house in Wiawso
13 minutes
-
NLA workers issue strike notice over poor conditions, governance concerns
20 minutes
-
Fire destroys bedrooms at Tuba Fulani Junction
25 minutes
-
Wontumi Exim Bank fraud trial: ‘I support plea bargain 150%’ – Martin Kpebu
28 minutes
-
Bagbin rejects “functus officio” claim, says Parliament can still revisit passed bills before assent
48 minutes
-
NACOC, GSA begin scientific testing of seized drugs ahead of 2026 World Drug Day destruction
54 minutes
-
Speaker raises concern over increasing cases being pushed to Supreme Court
57 minutes
-
Plea bargain request does not mean guilt – Wontumi’s lawyer
58 minutes
-
DVLA rejects 4,896 Ghana driver licence applicants over failed eye examinations in 2025
60 minutes
-
Afari Military Hospital project 60% complete as government re-engages contractor — Defence Ministry
1 hour