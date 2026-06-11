Speaker raises concern over increasing cases being pushed to Supreme Court

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has raised concern over what he describes as an increasing trend that is diminishing the stature of Ghana’s Supreme Court, warning that the apex court is gradually being treated like an “ordinary court.”

According to him, a growing number of cases are being pushed to the Supreme Court, a development he says is weakening its authority as the final judicial body in the country.

“We’ve seen as of now that the Supreme Court is being turned into like an ordinary court. All sorts of cases have been pushed to the Supreme Court, which is lowering the value of the Supreme Court, you know, not being supreme,” he said.

Speaker Bagbin noted that the trend risks overburdening the court and undermining the principle that some cases should be conclusively resolved at lower levels of the judiciary.

“It is now a court of litigation where people go and there are some kinds of things that must end somewhere and not come up to the Supreme Court,” he added.

He stressed the need for reflection and broader consultation on the issue, especially within the ongoing constitutional review process.

“We need to look at that and definitely there must be much thinking into it.

There should be conversation and then we synthesise the ideas and come up with something better, particularly now that we are handling the constitutional review process,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.