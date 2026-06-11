John Dumelo provides free DStv, giant screens and kenkey meals for Ayawaso West World Cup fans

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, has announced a comprehensive package for his constituents to enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including free meals prepared by 13 kenkey sellers across the constituency.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the MP disclosed that he had paid for DStv subscriptions for television viewing centres across Ayawaso West and deployed giant screens at multiple locations for all Ghana matches.

"Good news for Ayawaso West. I have paid the DStv for viewing centres across Ayawaso West," he wrote.

Mr Dumelo announced free giant screens at six locations across the constituency. Abelemkpe Astro Turf Park will host a giant screen for all Ghana matches. Okponglo will have a screen for all World Cup matches. Mempasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon and Dzorwulu will each have giant screens for all Ghana matches.

13 Kenkey sellers to provide free meals

In a move that will delight football fans, the MP revealed that he had engaged 13 kenkey sellers across the constituency to provide free meals for those coming to watch the Ghana matches.

The meals will consist of kenkey and Ghana fish, allowing constituents to enjoy the traditional dish while cheering on the Black Stars.

"I have also engaged 13 kenkey sellers across the constituency to provide free meals (kenkey and Ghana fish) for those coming to watch the Ghana matches. Go Ghana Go!!! #idey4u," he wrote.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with hosts Mexico facing South Africa at Mexico City Stadium at 7:00 pm GMT. The tournament features a record 48 teams playing 104 matches over six weeks across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The opening ceremony begins at 5:00 pm GMT at Mexico City Stadium, featuring performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Danny Ocean and others. Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will headline with the debut performance of "Dai Dai", the tournament's official song.

The Black Stars open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, followed by England on June 23 in Boston and Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia. Ghana will be aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

The MP encouraged all residents of Ayawaso West to take advantage of the facilities and join fellow constituents at the various viewing centres to support the Black Stars. He urged fans to wear Ghana colours and come with family and friends to enjoy the matches.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.