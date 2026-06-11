Edem Agbana denies claims Majority MPs were given World Cup supporter slots

Ketu North MP, Eric Edem Agbana

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, has dismissed allegations that the government has allocated slots to Majority MPs to facilitate the travel of supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing the claim as entirely untrue.

The controversy arose after Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu alleged that President John Dramani Mahama had assigned supporter slots to Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to enable fans to travel and support the Black Stars at the tournament.

The Minority Whip argued that such an arrangement would contradict the government’s earlier assurance that public funds would not be used to sponsor supporters to attend the World Cup.

Addressing the matter, Agbana maintained that no NDC Member of Parliament had received any allocation to send supporters to the competition. He explained that while government had ruled out the use of state resources for supporter travel, efforts had been made to mobilise private contributions to support Ghana’s participation.

According to him, any Ghanaian supporter who attends the tournament through such arrangements would be doing so with private sponsorship rather than public funding. He further suggested that the allegation may have been influenced by practices under previous administrations.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Agbana challenged the Minority Whip to provide evidence to support the claim.

“The statement he made on the floor yesterday about the Sports Ministry or government allocating slots to members of Parliament from the NDC, that statement is not true. It’s a blatant falsehood,” he said.

He added, “No member of Parliament from the Majority has been allocated slots to take people to the World Cup. It is a blatant falsehood.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.