National | Regional

Ofankor crash death toll rises to 12, several injured – NRSA confirms

Source: Myjoyonline  
  13 August 2026 6:36pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The death toll from Thursday morning’s multi-vehicle crash along the John Teye-Ofankor corridor has risen to 12, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has confirmed.

The crash, which occurred on Thursday, August 13, 2026, involved seven vehicles, including two heavily loaded tipper trucks, two passenger Sprinter buses, two private saloon cars and a tricycle.

Several other people sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Ga North Municipal Hospital and Achimota Hospital, according to the NRSA.

The Authority expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and transport associations affected by the tragedy.

“This painful incident is a reminder of the urgent need for greater responsibility and vigilance on our roads,” the NRSA said.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, together with other stakeholders, is assisting with traffic management and efforts to restore normal movement along the affected corridor.

The NRSA said it was concerned about the rising number of fatal crashes across the country and was intensifying public education and enforcement measures to address the trend.

It reminded motorists of the statutory speed limits of 90km/h on highways, 50km/h in urban settlements and 30km/h in built-up areas.

The Authority also urged vehicle owners and operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys.

It noted that mechanical failures, particularly when combined with excessive speeding, can contribute significantly to road crashes.

“Regular maintenance checks are essential to prevent avoidable tragedies,” the statement said.

The NRSA said it would continue working with transport unions, civil society organisations and the Ghana Police Service to strengthen road safety interventions.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” the Authority stressed.

It described the Ofankor-Barrier crash as a painful reminder of the consequences of negligence and non-compliance with road safety regulations.

“As the nation mourns the lives lost, the NRSA reaffirms its dedication to protecting every Ghanaian on the road,” it added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group