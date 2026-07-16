13 confirmed dead, several injured in three-vehicle crash near Konongo on Kumasi-Accra Highway

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured, following a fatal three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.



The crash involved a cargo truck transporting tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker, which was not carrying fuel at the time of the accident.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially established. However, eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the collision followed an alleged wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, which resulted in a head-on impact involving the vehicles.

Emergency response personnel rushed to the scene to rescue trapped victims, while others were transported to nearby health facilities for treatment.

The crash has caused heavy traffic congestion along the busy highway as security agencies and emergency workers continue rescue and recovery operations.

Meanwhile, a second road crash was reported shortly afterwards at Dadieso, also near Konongo, heightening concerns over road safety on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

Authorities say 13 deaths have so far been confirmed, but the toll could rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue and critically injured victims receive treatment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.