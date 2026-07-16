13 confirmed dead, several injured in three-vehicle crash near Konongo on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
At least 13 people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured, following a fatal three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.
The crash involved a cargo truck transporting tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker, which was not carrying fuel at the time of the accident.
The exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially established. However, eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the collision followed an alleged wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, which resulted in a head-on impact involving the vehicles.
Emergency response personnel rushed to the scene to rescue trapped victims, while others were transported to nearby health facilities for treatment.
The crash has caused heavy traffic congestion along the busy highway as security agencies and emergency workers continue rescue and recovery operations.
Meanwhile, a second road crash was reported shortly afterwards at Dadieso, also near Konongo, heightening concerns over road safety on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.
Authorities say 13 deaths have so far been confirmed, but the toll could rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue and critically injured victims receive treatment.
Latest Stories
-
Bank of Ghana launches community banking reforms as Governor announces transition from rural banks @ 50th anniversary celebration
27 seconds
-
Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko
3 minutes
-
Why male victims of abuse remain silent
5 minutes
-
Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion
10 minutes
-
Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline
11 minutes
-
Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama
11 minutes
-
Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion
16 minutes
-
Smart Africa Chief Lacina Koné to Speak at Pan African AI Summit 2026 in Accra
20 minutes
-
New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama
22 minutes
-
Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission
26 minutes
-
Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector
26 minutes
-
Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko
27 minutes
-
High Court strikes out A-G’s bid to revoke Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s medical travel permission
40 minutes
-
World PR Day 2026: The Golden Age of Strategic PR
41 minutes
-
Some cases should end at the Court of Appeal to ease Supreme Court’s workload – Justice Asare-Botwe
48 minutes