10 miners rescued after pit collapse at Konongo mining site

A rescue operation at a mining concession in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality ended with a mix of relief and anxiety on Friday, May 15, after 10 miners were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed underground pit.

The incident occurred at a site belonging to Northern Ashanti Mines Limited in Konongo.

According to reports, all miners were rescued following hours of frantic efforts by emergency responders and fellow miners.

The MCE told JoyNews that "I was told on Wednesday that some miners have been trapped under a pit and this mining pit has a complete shaft which is in the concession of the Northern Ashanti Mines. We started the rescue operation immediately. Thank God we had the support from the Obuasi team. By evening, around 7 or 8, we have been able to rescue all 10 people who were trapped, and they are very strong."

"But now they are in the emergency intensive care unit. We are trying to give them some medical attention. So we thank God nothing bad happened."

However, one of the victims is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be officially determined, although investigations are expected to begin immediately.

Residents and workers in the area gathered at the site during the rescue operation as fears mounted over the safety of those trapped underground.

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