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Nine people trapped after mining pit collapses at Konongo

Source: adomonline.com  
  15 May 2026 12:47pm
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Nine miners have been trapped following the collapse of a mining pit on Wednesday evening at Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The miners were reportedly working underground when the pit caved in, blocking their exit route and leaving them trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams and fellow miners have since been at the site working tirelessly to rescue the victims, although no one had been rescued as of the time of this report.

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal NADMO Director, Lanbon Joseph, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

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