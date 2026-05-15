Rescue efforts underway for miners trapped underground at Konongo

Audio By Carbonatix
Efforts are underway to rescue nine miners trapped in an underground shaft within the concession of Northern Mines Limited at Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
Officials have confirmed that nine miners are trapped, with no casualties reported.
However, sources close to the miners claim that more than 20 people entered the pit and have remained underground without oxygen for three days, raising fears of possible deaths, although this remains unconfirmed.
The miners, who were reportedly working with permission from the company, have been trapped for three days in one of the underground shafts.
Sources say the entrance to the Old Bomaduro shaft became blocked by loose earth, cutting off their exit route.
Personnel from the company say they can hear voices from underground, an indication that some of the miners may still be alive.
Some members of the rescue team told JoyNews that additional support has been requested from Obuasi to help clear the entrance and facilitate the rescue operation.
The trapped miners have reportedly been without food or water since the incident occurred three days ago.
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