The founders Africa needs most are often invisible to the startup ecosystem

Samuel Darko, a Foundations of Design & Entrepreneurship lecturer at Ashesi University and the Co-Founder and CEO of Silica GBS.

A few years into coaching student entrepreneurs, I began to notice a pattern I could not unsee.

The teams with the cleanest pitches, the most polished decks, and the best-rehearsed demos were not always the ones building ventures that lasted. The teams that made real progress often had something else behind them. A parent who worked in the industry. An aunt who ran a logistics business. A church elder with a manufacturing operation. A mentor who understood procurement. A family friend who could open the first serious customer conversation.

Behind many promising ventures stood an experienced operator quietly doing the work of sponsorship — opening doors, pressure-testing assumptions, explaining how an industry actually worked, and helping the team avoid mistakes they did not yet know how to name.

Over time, one question began to feel more predictive than almost anything else we asked in an intake interview:

Who in your life understands this industry from the inside?

We treated that kind of access as a private advantage. Some young founders had it. Many did not. But the more we studied the pattern, the harder it became to think of it as merely an unfair advantage to be admired from a distance.

It is part of the model.

Some of the most valuable venture insights on this continent are held by people who may never enter a pitch competition. Senior operators who have spent fifteen or twenty years inside a sector, long enough to see what should exist and understand why previous attempts failed. Family business principals who know a market three generations deep. Diaspora executives who have run scale operations abroad and can see what is missing at home. Investors who have watched the same opportunity get attempted several times and know the next attempt has to be built differently.

These people have capital, networks, and judgment. What they often lack is a structured way to test whether their insight should become a company.

That gap matters more than the ecosystem currently treats it.

For the past decade, the African startup conversation has been shaped by pitch competitions, accelerators, demo days, and fundraising announcements. That work has mattered. It has built visibility, identified young talent, and helped normalise entrepreneurship as a credible career path.

But it has also produced a narrow image of where important companies come from: a young founder, working from first principles, pursuing a software-shaped opportunity, trying to raise capital before the market is fully understood.

One of the most rigorous studies on founder performance, by Pierre Azoulay and colleagues at MIT, Northwestern, Wharton, and the U.S. Census Bureau, found that the mean age of founders of the top one-in-a-thousand fastest-growing ventures is 45. In high-tech specifically, it is 43. Founders with prior experience in the industry they enter are significantly more likely to succeed.

The typical high-growth founder is not the dropout genius of popular imagination. More often, it is someone who has spent years within an industry, seen a problem clearly, and accumulated the relationships and credibility required to act on that insight.

In African markets, the path from idea to company is shaped by more than product quality. It is shaped by access, trust, distribution, regulatory understanding, operating discipline, and the ability to navigate fragmented systems. A warm introduction is not a courtesy; it can determine whether a customer meeting happens at all. Sector knowledge is not a bonus; it can be the difference between solving the real problem and solving the visible symptom.

Capital has also become more selective. Investors are asking harder questions earlier. The cost of building something the market does not want — or building it before the core assumptions have been tested — has gone up.

In that environment, one of the most consequential venture decisions happens before incorporation, fundraising, or launch: whether the opportunity should become a company at all.

Too often, that question is not asked rigorously enough. Support arrives after a founder has already started, after a pitch has already been written, after a company has accumulated enough traction to attract attention. The earlier stage — where market insight must be tested before it becomes a company — is left to instinct, private networks, or chance.

The continent does not only need more startups. It needs more consequential companies that solve real infrastructure problems, create quality jobs, build resilience in critical sectors, and scale beyond the visibility cycle of demo days.

Building those companies will require widening the door of who gets seen as a founder.

This is not an argument against young founders. They bring urgency, imagination, technical fluency, and a willingness to test what others have stopped questioning. Many will continue to build important companies. Universities must continue to back them.

But some of Africa’s most important ventures will come from people who are not currently standing around the startup pipeline. They will come from operators with two decades of pattern recognition, and from family business leaders who know their markets more deeply than any desktop research ever could.

The work ahead is to pair that experience with ambition deliberately, instead of hoping the pairing happens by accident. That requires building new institutional pathways: spaces where experienced operators can test the opportunities they are carrying without relying on instinct alone; spaces where young talent gets proximity to real industry problems, not only simulated startup exercises; and spaces where venture creation is treated as a discipline of evidence rather than a performance of confidence.

The question is not whether Africa has enough ideas. It is whether enough of its strongest ideas have a path to become consequential, scalable companies. That is the infrastructure African venture-building now has to create.

Samuel Darko is a Foundations of Design & Entrepreneurship lecturer at Ashesi University and the Co-Founder and CEO of Silica GBS. He has over 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business leader. Beyond teaching, Samuel coaches entrepreneurs in the Ashesi Venture Incubator and supervises the theses of undergraduate students

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.