Manso Kaniago miners protest extortion by ‘fake’ security operatives

Small-scale miners at Manso Kaniago in the Amansie South District have accused some “unauthorised” security personnel of using the name of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to extort money from them at mining sites.

Clad in red armbands, the miners staged a protest against the alleged NAIMOS impostors, urging authorities to act swiftly before the situation escalates.

They claim these individuals frequently move from site to site, demanding money under the pretext of enforcing government’s anti-galamsey operations.

According to the aggrieved workers, they are uncertain whether the government has established any additional taskforce aside from NAIMOS, as the alleged imposters continue to harass them.

Speaking to Adom News, the miners warned that they may be forced to confront the perpetrators if authorities fail to intervene.

“We know NAIMOS is the taskforce established by the government to fight illegal mining, not licensed small-scale miners, and even they don’t extort money. But recently, some men came to seize our equipment and demanded money. After our checks, we realised they were not from NAIMOS but imposters tarnishing the government’s image,” they stated.

The miners stressed that they support the government’s fight against illegal mining but condemned the actions of individuals exploiting the exercise to extort money.

They cautioned that failure by authorities to address the issue could lead to violent confrontations in the area.

Abdulai Chipser, a site manager at one of the mining concessions in Manso Kaniago, alleged that the imposters visit their sites at least twice a week to demand money and sometimes confiscate equipment parts.

“Just recently, they came to my site, arrested two of my workers, and took away some of our equipment, demanding GH¢200,000 before they released them. The last time, they took GH¢50,000,” he lamented.

Mr. Chipser further alleged that a District Chief Executive (DCE) from another district has also been leading groups of heavily built men to the area to extort money from miners.

“That DCE is not from this enclave, yet he comes here for money. One day, we will beat him for Ghanaians to know,” he threatened.

He also claimed that the said DCE openly told them they are “enriching themselves before the end of their term” and cannot be stopped.

Mr. Chipser has therefore called on President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intervene.

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