Bjorkegren expects few ‘new’ faces in Black Queens squad for WAFCON 2026

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Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says he has not settled on his final squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.
According to the Swedish trainer, he expects some changes to be made to his team for the tournament which will once again be played in Morocco next month.
The Queens concluded their June international window on Tuesday, June 9, with 26 players available for the head coach.
Seven of the players who reported for the June camp were not involved in the last WAFCON tournament, where Ghana finished in third place.
And while many believe the recent squad are scheduled to be on the plane to Morocco, Bjorkegren believes there could be a few additions.
"It's a possibility [that we can see a few changes to the squad]," he said during one of the team's training session.
"Of course, there are fewer games now, most of the players are in the off-season, there have been some local camps, and we also had our camp now.
"So, it will not be too many players, but there is a possibility that there will be one, two or three new ones."
The 2026 WAFCON is scheduled to start on July 25, with the final slated for August 16.
The Black Queens are drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Cape Verde and Mali.
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