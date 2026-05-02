NAIMOS dawn operation leads to arrest of 49 suspected illegal miners after ambush on taskforce in Ahanta West

A NAIMOS operations team stationed in Nzema East has survived an ambush after an illegal mining gang opened fire on them during an operation at Adiewoso in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The illegal miners were reportedly engaged in unlawful mining activities within the GREL rubber plantation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The assailants discharged multiple rounds from pump-action weapons at one of the taskforce’s Zonda pickup vehicles, prompting a tactical withdrawal by NAIMOS personnel without any casualties.

The incident triggered immediate intelligence gathering operations aimed at identifying the attackers and recovering weapons used in the assault.

Acting on credible intelligence, NAIMOS later executed a coordinated cordon and search operation in the early hours of Thursday at Adiewoso and surrounding communities.

The dawn operation on the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) plantation led to the arrest of 49 suspected illegal miners, the recovery of one pump-action firearm, and the seizure of more than GH₵226,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal mining.

In total, 114 individuals were initially apprehended and taken to the Adiewoso Community Centre for screening, identification and interviews. After verification, 49 were confirmed as suspected illegal miners operating within the plantation.

Eight individuals were identified as casual GREL workers residing in the community, while 12 were confirmed as senior high school students. The remaining individuals were classified as artisans and local residents with no direct involvement in illegal mining activities. Three of those arrested were identified as foreign nationals—Abdul Karim of Niger, and Nash Ishaku and Eliyasu Sie, both from Burkina Faso.

Further searches during the operation uncovered additional items, including GH₵140,000 found in a Toyota Raize belonging to Daniel Avoka, and GH₵86,710 alongside two containers of small ball-like substances suspected to be gold, retrieved from a white Toyota Hilux. The owner of the Hilux, Ebenezer Cobbinah, was arrested and is assisting with investigations. Substances suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as cartons of cigarettes believed to be linked to the illegal mining activities, were also seized.

A joint team comprising GREL management and officers from the Agona Ahanta Police Command supported the operation, helping to distinguish legitimate plantation workers from suspects. All verified GREL employees were exonerated and released, while the 49 suspects were handed over to the Agona Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

NAIMOS said the operation underscores its commitment to tackling illegal mining, particularly where it threatens legitimate concessions, livelihoods, and environmental resources. It assured the public that it remains resolute in enforcing the law and protecting Ghana’s natural resources.

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