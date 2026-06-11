Colonel K. S. Appiah takes over as NAIMOS Operations Director

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has ushered in a new phase in the fight against illegal mining following a leadership transition that saw Colonel K. S. Appiah assume office as Director of Operations.

The handing-over ceremony, held on Wednesday, June 11, 2026, formed part of a routine strategic rotation aimed at strengthening operational efficiency within the anti-illegal mining task force.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the transition represented more than the transfer of office, equipment and operational responsibilities.

According to him, what was being handed over was a national mission to protect Ghana’s rivers, forests, mineral resources and the future of the country.

Mr Buah noted that when the current administration assumed office, illegal mining had evolved into a highly organised, mobile and well-financed threat that placed immense pressure on water bodies, forest reserves and public confidence.

Despite these challenges, he said significant progress had been made under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, attributing the gains to the dedication and sacrifices of officers who worked under difficult and often dangerous conditions to protect the nation’s natural resources.

The Minister paid tribute to the outgoing NAIMOS team led by Colonel Dominic Buah, commending their commitment and sacrifices in laying a strong foundation for the country's anti-galamsey campaign.

He urged the incoming team, headed by Colonel Appiah, to strengthen intelligence gathering, embrace innovation, uphold integrity and continue fostering collaboration to sustain the progress achieved so far.

In his farewell remarks, Colonel Buah reflected on what he described as a challenging but rewarding one-year tenure since taking office in June 2025.

He highlighted a number of achievements recorded during the period, noting that operations had significantly disrupted illegal mining networks and contributed to the gradual restoration of some degraded water bodies and forest reserves.

He advised his successor and the incoming team to remain firm, objective, transparent and disciplined, stressing that sustained operations and strict adherence to the rule of law would be crucial in the fight against illegal mining.

Taking over the role, Colonel Appiah pledged to build on the gains made by his predecessor and intensify efforts to safeguard Ghana’s natural resources.

He expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and commended Colonel Buah for establishing a solid operational foundation upon which the new administration could build.

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