258 arrested, over 2,000 illegal mining equipment seized in forest reserve crackdown

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says intensified operations against illegal mining in forest reserves have led to the arrest of 258 suspects and the seizure or destruction of hundreds of pieces of equipment used in illegal mining activities.
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources disclosed this during the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, saying the enforcement exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Forestry Commission and other security agencies.
According to the Minister, the operations resulted in the seizure and demobilisation of six excavators, 1,225 changfan machines, 765 tricycles and 35 motorbikes.
The Ministry also recorded the seizure or destruction of 212 additional motorbikes, 430 structures linked to illegal mining activities, and 40 gold detectors.
A total of 258 suspects were arrested during the operations and are expected to face the necessary legal processes.
The Minister said the intensified enforcement campaign has helped improve security within forest reserves, noting that Ghana has recorded no “red zones” in its forest reserves since December 2025.
The development forms part of government’s broader efforts to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which has been blamed for the destruction of forests, pollution of water bodies and environmental degradation across the country.
Beyond enforcement, the Ministry said it is also pursuing land reclamation initiatives aimed at restoring areas damaged by illegal mining activities.
The Minister disclosed that, in partnership with the private sector, the government has reclaimed 1,535 acres of degraded land in the Ashanti Region.
The initiative is expected to reclaim an additional 1,500 acres by the end of 2026.
Government is also independently undertaking reclamation works across selected degraded areas nationwide, with a target of restoring 960 acres of affected land.
The Lands Ministry said the combination of enforcement, restoration and stakeholder collaboration remains central to efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources and restore degraded landscapes.
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