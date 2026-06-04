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Nzema chiefs pay courtesy call on Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Source: Carlos A. Calony  
  4 June 2026 8:43am
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A delegation from the Western Nzema (Jomoro) Traditional Council, led by Paramount Chief Awulae Kwasi Amakyi III, has paid a courtesy call on Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

The visit took place at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra.

The delegation included Nana Avo Nweah V, Divisional Chief of Tikobo II; Nana Nyamekeh Annor IV, Chief of Bonyere; and Nana Mozuma I, Queen Mother of Amokwaw Suazo.

Mr Buah, who hails from the Nzema area and serves as Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, welcomed the chiefs and expressed appreciation for their visit.

Discussions centred on key development issues affecting the traditional area and the Jomoro Municipality, including efforts to promote sustainable development and improve livelihoods.

The chiefs also reaffirmed their support for the minister as he leads Ghana's efforts to tackle illegal mining and environmental degradation.

According to them, the ministry's mandate has become increasingly critical at a time when the country's forests, water bodies and lands are under growing pressure from galamsey activities and deforestation.

For his part, Mr Buah assured the traditional leaders of his commitment to the government's environmental agenda.

He pledged to continue working hard to protect the country's natural resources and deliver on President John Mahama's vision of a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all Ghanaians.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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