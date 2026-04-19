Damang communities to benefit from development and jobs after E&P takeover – Lands Ministry

The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, has indicated that residents of communities surrounding the Damang Mine should anticipate significant development and increased job opportunities following the takeover of the facility by Engineers and Planners (E&P).

The transition, which was formalised during a ceremony at the mining site, is being viewed as a major milestone in advancing local participation in Ghana’s extractive industry.

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has described the move as proof that Ghanaian firms have the capacity to manage and invest in the country’s natural resources.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, Mr Schandorf emphasised that the benefits of the takeover should extend beyond infrastructure to include meaningful employment opportunities for local people.

“Beyond the infrastructural uplift which, of course, is within the capabilities of E&P, the locals in that enclave should expect maximum employment considerations,” he said.

He noted that revised mining regulations now require companies to prioritise development within host communities, adding that residents should begin to see improvements in areas such as education and road infrastructure.

“So, we should be looking at some educational facilities, improved road networks. So, beyond the astroturf, anything that signals development, the people of Damang can begin to have that valid expectation. The sector minister and the government will ensure that they are not shortchanged,” he added.

On plans to construct an airport in the area, Mr Schandorf explained that its viability would depend on available resources but expressed optimism about E&P’s capability to deliver.

“The feasibility of an airport largely hinges on the resource capacity. We all know the might of the company, E&P. So, we at the ministry have no doubt in that promise,” he stated.

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