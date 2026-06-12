NAIMOS hands over 141 seized firearms for destruction

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has handed over 141 seized firearms and 1,864 cartridges of ammunition to the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons for destruction as part of efforts to prevent illicit weapons from finding their way back into circulation.

The handover, announced by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 11, forms part of ongoing measures to strengthen arms control and enhance public safety.

The seized weapons comprise 121 pump-action guns, 12 single-barrel shotguns, one double-barrel shotgun, two locally manufactured pistols, five military-pattern pistols, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 1,864 cartridges.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security and responsible weapons management.

A technical delegation led by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mohammed Gali Salam, received the firearms and ammunition on behalf of the Commission.

The Commission indicated that all the weapons would be marked and destroyed in accordance with established national procedures, in line with its mandate to remove illicit and unserviceable firearms from circulation.

According to the Commission, the exercise demonstrates growing collaboration among security and regulatory agencies in the fight against the proliferation of illegal arms and efforts to safeguard public safety across the country.

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